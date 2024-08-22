Ms. Pat Settles It

Forget the Kisses, You Keyed My Car

Season 2 E 14 • 05/21/2025

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including an ex suing her former flame for keying her car, a sibling dispute over unpaid rent, and a promo deal gone wrong between ex-besties.

S2 • E4
Ms. Pat Settles It
Jealous Exes and Cracked Screens

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including besties who fell out over a turkey burger fall, an artist suing for her over-the-top glam, and two jealous exes with a broken cell phone.
08/22/2024
S2 • E5
Ms. Pat Settles It
Cuz, You Botched My BBL

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases that include a bungled BBL that left cousins beefing, friends fighting over a dog haircut and sisters squabbling over money owed for rap career management.
08/28/2024
S2 • E6
Ms. Pat Settles It
Drop the Mic and My Check!

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including one bad balloon arch, a mom suing her son for stealing her credit card, and friends feuding over a Louis Vuitton shoe that became a chew toy.
09/04/2024
S2 • E7
Ms. Pat Settles It
Scissors and Sabotage

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a gospel-rapping mom suing her daughter, ex-friends beefing over an unpaid check and former hair stylists who cut ties over beauty supplies.
09/18/2024
S2 • E8
Ms. Pat Settles It
Pump the Brakes and Tell Me

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases of a sister suing her baby brother for crashing her car, friends feuding over a copycat cheesecake, and siblings trippin' over not-so-happy birthday trips.
09/25/2024
S2 • E9
Ms. Pat Settles It
Drippin' and Dippin' Out on the Car Payment

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases involving co-parents beefing over a failed vacay, sisters squabbling over a Drake concert, and a dripped-down cousin who won't pay for a car he thinks is a lemon.
10/02/2024
S2 • E10
Ms. Pat Settles It
Slayed Faces, Fried Edges

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including cousins clashing over a crashed car, a photographer mom seeking payment from her daughter, and a makeup artist who fried his auntie's edges off.
10/09/2024
S2 • E11
Ms. Pat Settles It
If We Ain't a Thing, Gimme Back My Ring!

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases, including sisters squabbling over a wrecked stolen car, a standoff over an engagement ring, and best friends who interpret "treat yo' self" differently.
04/30/2025
S2 • E12
Ms. Pat Settles It
Kicked Out on Christmas

Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a daughter suing her mother for ruining her credit, an uncle fighting with his niece over a costly yacht trip, and a rent dispute between exes.
05/07/2025
S2 • E13
Ms. Pat Settles It
Ghost Ridin' My Whip

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including sisters fighting over borrowed clothes, friends wigging out over a hair disaster, and ex-BFFs duking it out over an unpaid car note.
05/14/2025
S2 • E15
Ms. Pat Settles It
You Stole My Chanel, Go to Hell

Judge Ms. Pat hears three cases, including a sibling dispute over an insurance check, a squabble over a cracked TV, and a woman alleging her ex-roomie pawned her luxury bags for rent.
05/28/2025
S2 • E16
Ms. Pat Settles It
My Paycheck Doesn't Check Out

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including an employee seeking back pay, cousins butting heads over a suspended driver's license, and a friend who had a surprising accident in her bestie's car.
06/04/2025
S2 • E17
Ms. Pat Settles It
You Botched My Hairdo and Stole My Boo

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a spat about bad braids and a broken heart, a sister suing her brother over a dog bite, and best friends suing each other over wacky wheel woes.
06/11/2025
S2 • E18
Ms. Pat Settles It
Rent, Romance and Regret

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a soldier suing his ex over rent, former friends feuding over a sports betting blunder and a daughter's drama with her mom over a business course.
06/18/2025
S2 • E19
Ms. Pat Settles It
Busted Bathroom Blowout

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a model casting dispute, a mother suing her daughter over a house renovation, and two friends beefing over glam services for a maternity shoot.
06/25/2025
S2 • E20
Ms. Pat Settles It
You Owe Me for VIP

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including brothers beefing over a damaged door, former friends fighting over a VIP fee, and besties blowing up over a vacation miscommunication.
07/02/2025
