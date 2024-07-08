Ms. Pat Settles It
Kicked Out on Christmas
Season 2 E 12 • 05/07/2025
Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a daughter suing her mother for ruining her credit, an uncle fighting with his niece over a costly yacht trip, and a rent dispute between exes.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
20:30
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E2Ms. Pat Settles ItSis, This Wedding Cake Is Wack
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include exes in a delivery app dispute, ex-cellmates fighting over money owed for transcription work, and sisters squabbling over a hot mess wedding cake.
08/07/2024
Full Ep
20:30
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E3Ms. Pat Settles ItTinderoni Troubles
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including sisters suing their mom for a car loan, roommates squabbling over a short-term stay, and cousins fighting over a busted-up water heater.
08/14/2024
Full Ep
20:29
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E4Ms. Pat Settles ItJealous Exes and Cracked Screens
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including besties who fell out over a turkey burger fall, an artist suing for her over-the-top glam, and two jealous exes with a broken cell phone.
08/22/2024
Full Ep
20:29
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E5Ms. Pat Settles ItCuz, You Botched My BBL
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases that include a bungled BBL that left cousins beefing, friends fighting over a dog haircut and sisters squabbling over money owed for rap career management.
08/28/2024
Full Ep
20:29
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E6Ms. Pat Settles ItDrop the Mic and My Check!
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including one bad balloon arch, a mom suing her son for stealing her credit card, and friends feuding over a Louis Vuitton shoe that became a chew toy.
09/04/2024
Full Ep
20:26
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E7Ms. Pat Settles ItScissors and Sabotage
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a gospel-rapping mom suing her daughter, ex-friends beefing over an unpaid check and former hair stylists who cut ties over beauty supplies.
09/18/2024
Full Ep
20:29
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E8Ms. Pat Settles ItPump the Brakes and Tell Me
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases of a sister suing her baby brother for crashing her car, friends feuding over a copycat cheesecake, and siblings trippin' over not-so-happy birthday trips.
09/25/2024
Full Ep
20:30
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E9Ms. Pat Settles ItDrippin' and Dippin' Out on the Car Payment
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases involving co-parents beefing over a failed vacay, sisters squabbling over a Drake concert, and a dripped-down cousin who won't pay for a car he thinks is a lemon.
10/02/2024
Full Ep
20:30
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E10Ms. Pat Settles ItSlayed Faces, Fried Edges
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including cousins clashing over a crashed car, a photographer mom seeking payment from her daughter, and a makeup artist who fried his auntie's edges off.
10/09/2024
Full Ep
20:29
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E11Ms. Pat Settles ItIf We Ain't a Thing, Gimme Back My Ring!
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases, including sisters squabbling over a wrecked stolen car, a standoff over an engagement ring, and best friends who interpret "treat yo' self" differently.
04/30/2025
Full Ep
20:30
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E12Ms. Pat Settles ItKicked Out on Christmas
Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a daughter suing her mother for ruining her credit, an uncle fighting with his niece over a costly yacht trip, and a rent dispute between exes.
05/07/2025
Full Ep
20:30
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E13Ms. Pat Settles ItGhost Ridin' My Whip
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including sisters fighting over borrowed clothes, friends wigging out over a hair disaster, and ex-BFFs duking it out over an unpaid car note.
05/14/2025
Full Ep
20:29
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E14Ms. Pat Settles ItForget the Kisses, You Keyed My Car
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including an ex suing her former flame for keying her car, a sibling dispute over unpaid rent, and a promo deal gone wrong between ex-besties.
05/21/2025
Full Ep
20:29
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E15Ms. Pat Settles ItYou Stole My Chanel, Go to Hell
Judge Ms. Pat hears three cases, including a sibling dispute over an insurance check, a squabble over a cracked TV, and a woman alleging her ex-roomie pawned her luxury bags for rent.
05/28/2025
Full Ep
20:30
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E16Ms. Pat Settles ItMy Paycheck Doesn't Check Out
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including an employee seeking back pay, cousins butting heads over a suspended driver's license, and a friend who had a surprising accident in her bestie's car.
06/04/2025
Full Ep
20:30
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E17Ms. Pat Settles ItYou Botched My Hairdo and Stole My Boo
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a spat about bad braids and a broken heart, a sister suing her brother over a dog bite, and best friends suing each other over wacky wheel woes.
06/11/2025
Full Ep
20:30
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E18Ms. Pat Settles ItRent, Romance and Regret
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a soldier suing his ex over rent, former friends feuding over a sports betting blunder and a daughter's drama with her mom over a business course.
06/18/2025
Full Ep
20:30
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E19Ms. Pat Settles ItBusted Bathroom Blowout
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a model casting dispute, a mother suing her daughter over a house renovation, and two friends beefing over glam services for a maternity shoot.
06/25/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024