Ms. Pat Settles It
Scissors and Sabotage
Season 2 E 7 • 09/18/2024
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including a gospel-rapping mom suing her daughter, ex-friends beefing over an unpaid check and former hair stylists who cut ties over beauty supplies.
S1 • E17Ms. Pat Settles ItNo Benjamins, No Beats
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a social media standoff over an unpaid wig install, a woman who refuses to pay her sister back for a loan and payment for a missing music video.
06/05/2024
S1 • E18Ms. Pat Settles ItWhen Love Gives You Lemons
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a real estate mentor-mentee misunderstanding, exes who've gone sour over a lemonade business, and cousins conflicting over a crashed car.
06/12/2024
S1 • E19Ms. Pat Settles ItTake the Man, Leave the Bags
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a situationship turned sour, a mother suing her daughter over a cruise bill and a dispute over gifts between ex-besties.
06/19/2024
S1 • E20Ms. Pat Settles ItA Hairy Situation
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a hairy services exchange, a situationship gone south over free massages and a woman who wants her ex-BF to kick rocks -- after he returns her kicks.
06/26/2024
S2 • E1Ms. Pat Settles ItThese Clothes Are Real… Real Fake
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include former ex-friends fighting over fake fashion, a social media success turned gone sour, and a couple wanting to make it official – after they solve a loan dispute.
07/31/2024
S2 • E2Ms. Pat Settles ItSis, This Wedding Cake Is Wack
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include exes in a delivery app dispute, ex-cellmates fighting over money owed for transcription work, and sisters squabbling over a hot mess wedding cake.
08/07/2024
S2 • E3Ms. Pat Settles ItTinderoni Troubles
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including sisters suing their mom for a car loan, roommates squabbling over a short-term stay, and cousins fighting over a busted-up water heater.
08/14/2024
S2 • E4Ms. Pat Settles ItJealous Exes and Cracked Screens
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including besties who fell out over a turkey burger fall, an artist suing for her over-the-top glam, and two jealous exes with a broken cell phone.
08/22/2024
S2 • E5Ms. Pat Settles ItCuz, You Botched My BBL
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases that include a bungled BBL that left cousins beefing, friends fighting over a dog haircut and sisters squabbling over money owed for rap career management.
08/28/2024
S2 • E6Ms. Pat Settles ItDrop the Mic and My Check!
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including one bad balloon arch, a mom suing her son for stealing her credit card, and friends feuding over a Louis Vuitton shoe that became a chew toy.
09/04/2024
