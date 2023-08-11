Ms. Pat Settles It
No Benjamins, No Beats
Season 1 E 17 • 06/05/2024
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a social media standoff over an unpaid wig install, a woman who refuses to pay her sister back for a loan and payment for a missing music video.
S1 • E7Ms. Pat Settles ItWe Ain't Even Married
A woman blames her sister for making her miss a hookup, a man sues his fiancée over the cost of a replacement engagement ring, and a sneaky sneakers purchase hints at deeper family issues.
11/08/2023
S1 • E8Ms. Pat Settles ItEven God Can't Fix Ugly
Judge Ms. Pat settles family cases involving a Southern beauty pageant gone south, a questionable mother-daughter car repossession and a little sis suing her big sis for crashing her crib.
11/08/2023
S1 • E9Ms. Pat Settles ItPoppin' Off Over Popped Bottles
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases involving a son accusing his mom of taking advantage of his generosity, cousins battling over a bottle service tab and lifelong friends arguing about rent money.
11/15/2023
S1 • E10Ms. Pat Settles ItCatering Job Catastrophe
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include disputes over missing booth payments between a salon owner and stylist, a failed first catering gig and a paint job that dried up a friendship.
11/15/2023
S1 • E11Ms. Pat Settles ItVacay for Babay?
Judge Ms. Pat presides over cases involving best friends bickering about a glam job gone wrong, cousins disputing over a slip and fall accident and expenses incurred on a baby-making trip.
11/22/2023
S1 • E12Ms. Pat Settles ItLivin' Ain't Free
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases involving an unpaid loan between a woman and her sole employee, a barber shop rent dispute and sisters at odds with one another over a missing necklace.
11/29/2023
S1 • E13Ms. Pat Settles ItDon't Change Your Tune Now!
Judge Ms. Pat hears cases involving a woman seeking repayment from a would-be rapper, a divorcing couple's dispute over a car loan and a mother suing her daughter for tax money.
12/06/2023
S1 • E14Ms. Pat Settles ItSynthetic Shenanigans
Ms. Pat hears cases involving a woman's refusal to pay for a girls' trip, a divorced couple's dispute over synthetic wigs and a friendship falling apart at the seams over damaged clothes.
12/13/2023
S1 • E15Ms. Pat Settles ItYou A Nasty Roomie!
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a roommate from hell and a nasty razor, an engaged couple with trust issues and a sister-in-law whose house-sitting mishap caused a wave of trouble.
12/20/2023
S1 • E16Ms. Pat Settles ItShady Sister Swipe
A roommate is more focused on romance than bromance, a little sister gets her credit card swiped by big sis, and a couple clashes over a lost social media opportunity.
05/29/2024
