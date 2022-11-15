Tyler Perry's The Oval
Problem Diverted
Season 4 E 16 • 01/31/2023
Richard suspects Nancy has been drugged by the Rakudushi, Kareem keeps Sharon in the dark about Barry, Kyle assists Donald at the hospital, and Sam and Priscilla reach a breaking point.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
42:32
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E6Guns Blazing
Eli pushes Simone to apologize to Hunter and Victoria, Allan and Dale debate their next move while hiding from the president, and Kareem is driven away by Sharon's relationship with Barry.
11/15/2022
Full Ep
42:34
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E7Hook, Line and Sinker
Lilly makes a difficult decision, Jason learns about his body double's fate, Max and Bobby devise a plan to take down Hunter, and Victoria presents Donald with a solution to their problems.
11/22/2022
Full Ep
42:31
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E8It’s Over
Kyle finds Dale and Allan staking out in the woods, Bobby and Max approach Sharon with a proposition for an undercover operation, and Hunter grows suspicious of Victoria and Donald.
11/29/2022
Full Ep
42:32
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E9Out of Line
The president arranges another debauched excursion, Jason confides in David, Donald shows Allan compromising photos, and Max and Bobby doubt the vice president's motives.
12/06/2022
Full Ep
42:31
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E10Truth Be Told
Jason takes out David before making a break for it, Hunter and Victoria have a tense meeting with the vice president and second lady, and Nancy puts herself in harm's way.
12/13/2022
Full Ep
42:31
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E11What's Done in the Dark
Nancy gets captured by the Rakudushi cult, Bobby makes a pass at Priscilla, a drunk Hunter nearly incriminates his wife, Jason threatens Allan, and Kareem makes a horrifying discovery.
12/20/2022
Full Ep
42:32
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E12The Stories We Tell
Kareem tries to figure out what happened in his apartment, Victoria grows suspicious of Donald, Simone enlists the help of Bobby, and Priscilla catches Sam in a compromising situation.
01/03/2023
Full Ep
42:31
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E13Back Off
Sam draws the line with Victoria, Priscilla pursues a flirtation, Dale has a strange encounter at the pharmacy, Kareem deals with a grisly task, and Lilly's wound arouses suspicion.
01/10/2023
Full Ep
42:31
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E14Know Your Place
Lilly finds herself trapped, Allan tries to pacify Jason, Max unleashes his rage on Kyle, Priscilla takes a bold step with Bobby, and Richard is surprised by unwelcome guests.
01/17/2023
Full Ep
42:31
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E15Deception
Alonzo aids Allan, the Hallsens host an unusual dinner party, Officer Heller takes an interest in Lilly, Bobby has second thoughts about Priscilla's offer, and Richard gets disturbing news.
01/24/2023
Full Ep
40:01
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E16Problem Diverted
Richard suspects Nancy has been drugged by the Rakudushi, Kareem keeps Sharon in the dark about Barry, Kyle assists Donald at the hospital, and Sam and Priscilla reach a breaking point.
01/31/2023
Full Ep
42:31
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E17Bridge Over Troubled Water
Allan and Alonzo play dumb as the search for Jason intensifies, Victoria confides in Eli about her son, Nancy's bizarre behavior alarms Sharon, and Lilly receives an unexpected offer.
02/07/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Elevating Black Stories on America in Black
From rap lyrics on trial to banning Black history, the monthly news series America in Black covers the stories that matter to the Black community, premiering Sunday, February 19, at 10/9c.
02/16/2023
Trailer
00:30
Mary J. Blige Toasts Friendship in The Wine Down
Raise a glass with Mary J. Blige as she sits down with some of her best celebrity friends to have real conversations in The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige, premiering March 1 at 10/9c.
02/16/2023
Trailer
00:30
BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveBET Her Presents Queen Collective: Films for Women, by Women
A Black female rap artist fights to make it in Nashville, and a teen tries to come to terms with her smile in two new short films -- In Her Element and Gaps -- premiering February 24.
02/03/2023
Trailer
00:30
54th NAACP Image AwardsGet Ready for the 54th NAACP Image Awards
Celebrate Black excellence and spend the evening with the year's most outstanding artists at the 54th NAACP Image Awards, airing live on BET Saturday, February 25, at 8/7c.
01/27/2023