Tyler Perry's The Oval
Turning Tables
Season 5 E 1 • 10/17/2023
The White House goes into panic mode after the president overdoses, Jason finds himself in a dangerous place, and Sam grapples with his jealousy over Priscilla and Bobby.
S4 • E13Tyler Perry's The OvalBack Off
Sam draws the line with Victoria, Priscilla pursues a flirtation, Dale has a strange encounter at the pharmacy, Kareem deals with a grisly task, and Lilly's wound arouses suspicion.
01/10/2023
S4 • E14Tyler Perry's The OvalKnow Your Place
Lilly finds herself trapped, Allan tries to pacify Jason, Max unleashes his rage on Kyle, Priscilla takes a bold step with Bobby, and Richard is surprised by unwelcome guests.
01/17/2023
S4 • E15Tyler Perry's The OvalDeception
Alonzo aids Allan, the Hallsens host an unusual dinner party, Officer Heller takes an interest in Lilly, Bobby has second thoughts about Priscilla's offer, and Richard gets disturbing news.
01/24/2023
S4 • E16Tyler Perry's The OvalProblem Diverted
Richard suspects Nancy has been drugged by the Rakudushi, Kareem keeps Sharon in the dark about Barry, Kyle assists Donald at the hospital, and Sam and Priscilla reach a breaking point.
01/31/2023
S4 • E17Tyler Perry's The OvalBridge Over Troubled Water
Allan and Alonzo play dumb as the search for Jason intensifies, Victoria confides in Eli about her son, Nancy's bizarre behavior alarms Sharon, and Lilly receives an unexpected offer.
02/07/2023
S4 • E18Tyler Perry's The OvalNo Regrets
David attempts a desperate escape, Hunter balks at attending a sham funeral for Jason, Priscilla and Bobby arrange a rendezvous, and Sharon makes a shocking discovery at Kareem's home.
02/14/2023
S4 • E19Tyler Perry's The OvalIt's No Secret
Sharon learns Kareem's secret, Simone confronts Victoria about her affair with Eli, Dale is unwittingly pulled into a shady transaction, and Sam finds out about Priscilla's date.
02/21/2023
S4 • E20Tyler Perry's The OvalThe Point of No Return
Alonzo runs a risky errand for Hunter, Priscilla tends to a dazed Nancy while Richard looks for Barry, Kyle gets a lead on Jason's location, and Sharon tries to escape a dangerous situation.
02/28/2023
S4 • E21Tyler Perry's The OvalPins and Needles
Dale handles a tense situation at the pharmacy, Sharon calls for help, Allan confronts Alonzo about the drugs, Jason and David are cornered, and Richard gets the shock of a lifetime.
03/07/2023
S4 • E22Tyler Perry's The OvalThe Last Strike
Richard tries to revive Nancy, Sharon receives a disturbing phone call, Hunter's partying reaches dangerous levels, Jason and David attempt a daring escape, and Simone confronts Victoria.
03/14/2023
S5 • E2Tyler Perry's The OvalThe Missing Link
Nancy makes a surprising accusation against Richard, Donald feels the impact of changes in the White House as Eli is sworn in as president, and Simone learns of Victoria's sinister plan.
10/24/2023
S5 • E3Tyler Perry's The OvalMan Down
Newly sworn-in Eli accelerates his abuse of power, Simone receives upsetting news, Allan is trapped in a deadly situation, Jason bonds with River, and Priscilla takes violent revenge on Sam.
10/31/2023
