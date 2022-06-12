Tyler Perry's The Oval

It's No Secret

Season 4 E 19 • 02/21/2023

Sharon learns Kareem's secret, Simone confronts Victoria about her affair with Eli, Dale is unwittingly pulled into a shady transaction, and Sam finds out about Priscilla's date.

Full Ep
42:32
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S4 • E9
Out of Line

The president arranges another debauched excursion, Jason confides in David, Donald shows Allan compromising photos, and Max and Bobby doubt the vice president's motives.
12/06/2022
Full Ep
42:31
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S4 • E10
Truth Be Told

Jason takes out David before making a break for it, Hunter and Victoria have a tense meeting with the vice president and second lady, and Nancy puts herself in harm's way.
12/13/2022
Full Ep
42:31
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S4 • E11
What's Done in the Dark

Nancy gets captured by the Rakudushi cult, Bobby makes a pass at Priscilla, a drunk Hunter nearly incriminates his wife, Jason threatens Allan, and Kareem makes a horrifying discovery.
12/20/2022
Full Ep
42:32
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S4 • E12
The Stories We Tell

Kareem tries to figure out what happened in his apartment, Victoria grows suspicious of Donald, Simone enlists the help of Bobby, and Priscilla catches Sam in a compromising situation.
01/03/2023
Full Ep
42:31
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S4 • E13
Back Off

Sam draws the line with Victoria, Priscilla pursues a flirtation, Dale has a strange encounter at the pharmacy, Kareem deals with a grisly task, and Lilly's wound arouses suspicion.
01/10/2023
Full Ep
42:31
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S4 • E14
Know Your Place

Lilly finds herself trapped, Allan tries to pacify Jason, Max unleashes his rage on Kyle, Priscilla takes a bold step with Bobby, and Richard is surprised by unwelcome guests.
01/17/2023
Full Ep
42:31
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S4 • E15
Deception

Alonzo aids Allan, the Hallsens host an unusual dinner party, Officer Heller takes an interest in Lilly, Bobby has second thoughts about Priscilla's offer, and Richard gets disturbing news.
01/24/2023
Full Ep
40:01
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S4 • E16
Problem Diverted

Richard suspects Nancy has been drugged by the Rakudushi, Kareem keeps Sharon in the dark about Barry, Kyle assists Donald at the hospital, and Sam and Priscilla reach a breaking point.
01/31/2023
Full Ep
42:31
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S4 • E17
Bridge Over Troubled Water

Allan and Alonzo play dumb as the search for Jason intensifies, Victoria confides in Eli about her son, Nancy's bizarre behavior alarms Sharon, and Lilly receives an unexpected offer.
02/07/2023
Full Ep
42:31
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S4 • E18
No Regrets

David attempts a desperate escape, Hunter balks at attending a sham funeral for Jason, Priscilla and Bobby arrange a rendezvous, and Sharon makes a shocking discovery at Kareem's home.
02/14/2023
Full Ep
41:11
Full Ep
42:31
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S4 • E20
The Point of No Return

Alonzo runs a risky errand for Hunter, Priscilla tends to a dazed Nancy while Richard looks for Barry, Kyle gets a lead on Jason's location, and Sharon tries to escape a dangerous situation.
02/28/2023
Full Ep
42:28
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S4 • E21
Pins and Needles

Dale handles a tense situation at the pharmacy, Sharon calls for help, Allan confronts Alonzo about the drugs, Jason and David are cornered, and Richard gets the shock of a lifetime.
03/07/2023
Full Ep
42:33
Tyler Perry's The Oval
S4 • E22
The Last Strike

Richard tries to revive Nancy, Sharon receives a disturbing phone call, Hunter's partying reaches dangerous levels, Jason and David attempt a daring escape, and Simone confronts Victoria.
03/14/2023
