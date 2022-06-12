Tyler Perry's The Oval
It's No Secret
Season 4 E 19 • 02/21/2023
Sharon learns Kareem's secret, Simone confronts Victoria about her affair with Eli, Dale is unwittingly pulled into a shady transaction, and Sam finds out about Priscilla's date.
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E9Out of Line
The president arranges another debauched excursion, Jason confides in David, Donald shows Allan compromising photos, and Max and Bobby doubt the vice president's motives.
12/06/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E10Truth Be Told
Jason takes out David before making a break for it, Hunter and Victoria have a tense meeting with the vice president and second lady, and Nancy puts herself in harm's way.
12/13/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E11What's Done in the Dark
Nancy gets captured by the Rakudushi cult, Bobby makes a pass at Priscilla, a drunk Hunter nearly incriminates his wife, Jason threatens Allan, and Kareem makes a horrifying discovery.
12/20/2022
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E12The Stories We Tell
Kareem tries to figure out what happened in his apartment, Victoria grows suspicious of Donald, Simone enlists the help of Bobby, and Priscilla catches Sam in a compromising situation.
01/03/2023
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E13Back Off
Sam draws the line with Victoria, Priscilla pursues a flirtation, Dale has a strange encounter at the pharmacy, Kareem deals with a grisly task, and Lilly's wound arouses suspicion.
01/10/2023
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E14Know Your Place
Lilly finds herself trapped, Allan tries to pacify Jason, Max unleashes his rage on Kyle, Priscilla takes a bold step with Bobby, and Richard is surprised by unwelcome guests.
01/17/2023
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E15Deception
Alonzo aids Allan, the Hallsens host an unusual dinner party, Officer Heller takes an interest in Lilly, Bobby has second thoughts about Priscilla's offer, and Richard gets disturbing news.
01/24/2023
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E16Problem Diverted
Richard suspects Nancy has been drugged by the Rakudushi, Kareem keeps Sharon in the dark about Barry, Kyle assists Donald at the hospital, and Sam and Priscilla reach a breaking point.
01/31/2023
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E17Bridge Over Troubled Water
Allan and Alonzo play dumb as the search for Jason intensifies, Victoria confides in Eli about her son, Nancy's bizarre behavior alarms Sharon, and Lilly receives an unexpected offer.
02/07/2023
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E18No Regrets
David attempts a desperate escape, Hunter balks at attending a sham funeral for Jason, Priscilla and Bobby arrange a rendezvous, and Sharon makes a shocking discovery at Kareem's home.
02/14/2023
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E19It's No Secret
Sharon learns Kareem's secret, Simone confronts Victoria about her affair with Eli, Dale is unwittingly pulled into a shady transaction, and Sam finds out about Priscilla's date.
02/21/2023
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E20The Point of No Return
Alonzo runs a risky errand for Hunter, Priscilla tends to a dazed Nancy while Richard looks for Barry, Kyle gets a lead on Jason's location, and Sharon tries to escape a dangerous situation.
02/28/2023
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 • E21Pins and Needles
Dale handles a tense situation at the pharmacy, Sharon calls for help, Allan confronts Alonzo about the drugs, Jason and David are cornered, and Richard gets the shock of a lifetime.
03/07/2023
