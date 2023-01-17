Tyler Perry's The Oval

The Missing Link

Season 5 E 2 • 10/24/2023

Nancy makes a surprising accusation against Richard, Donald feels the impact of changes in the White House as Eli is sworn in as president, and Simone learns of Victoria's sinister plan.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Full Ep
42:31
Sign In to Watch

S4 • E14
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Know Your Place

Lilly finds herself trapped, Allan tries to pacify Jason, Max unleashes his rage on Kyle, Priscilla takes a bold step with Bobby, and Richard is surprised by unwelcome guests.
01/17/2023
Full Ep
42:31
Sign In to Watch

S4 • E15
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Deception

Alonzo aids Allan, the Hallsens host an unusual dinner party, Officer Heller takes an interest in Lilly, Bobby has second thoughts about Priscilla's offer, and Richard gets disturbing news.
01/24/2023
Full Ep
40:01
Sign In to Watch

S4 • E16
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Problem Diverted

Richard suspects Nancy has been drugged by the Rakudushi, Kareem keeps Sharon in the dark about Barry, Kyle assists Donald at the hospital, and Sam and Priscilla reach a breaking point.
01/31/2023
Full Ep
42:31
Sign In to Watch

S4 • E17
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Bridge Over Troubled Water

Allan and Alonzo play dumb as the search for Jason intensifies, Victoria confides in Eli about her son, Nancy's bizarre behavior alarms Sharon, and Lilly receives an unexpected offer.
02/07/2023
Full Ep
42:31
Sign In to Watch

S4 • E18
Tyler Perry's The Oval
No Regrets

David attempts a desperate escape, Hunter balks at attending a sham funeral for Jason, Priscilla and Bobby arrange a rendezvous, and Sharon makes a shocking discovery at Kareem's home.
02/14/2023
Full Ep
41:11
Sign In to Watch

S4 • E19
Tyler Perry's The Oval
It's No Secret

Sharon learns Kareem's secret, Simone confronts Victoria about her affair with Eli, Dale is unwittingly pulled into a shady transaction, and Sam finds out about Priscilla's date.
02/21/2023
Full Ep
42:31
Sign In to Watch

S4 • E20
Tyler Perry's The Oval
The Point of No Return

Alonzo runs a risky errand for Hunter, Priscilla tends to a dazed Nancy while Richard looks for Barry, Kyle gets a lead on Jason's location, and Sharon tries to escape a dangerous situation.
02/28/2023
Full Ep
42:28
Sign In to Watch

S4 • E21
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Pins and Needles

Dale handles a tense situation at the pharmacy, Sharon calls for help, Allan confronts Alonzo about the drugs, Jason and David are cornered, and Richard gets the shock of a lifetime.
03/07/2023
Full Ep
42:33
Sign In to Watch

S4 • E22
Tyler Perry's The Oval
The Last Strike

Richard tries to revive Nancy, Sharon receives a disturbing phone call, Hunter's partying reaches dangerous levels, Jason and David attempt a daring escape, and Simone confronts Victoria.
03/14/2023
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch

S5 • E1
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Turning Tables

The White House goes into panic mode after the president overdoses, Jason finds himself in a dangerous place, and Sam grapples with his jealousy over Priscilla and Bobby.
10/17/2023
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S5 • E2
Tyler Perry's The Oval
The Missing Link

Nancy makes a surprising accusation against Richard, Donald feels the impact of changes in the White House as Eli is sworn in as president, and Simone learns of Victoria's sinister plan.
10/24/2023
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S5 • E3
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Man Down

Newly sworn-in Eli accelerates his abuse of power, Simone receives upsetting news, Allan is trapped in a deadly situation, Jason bonds with River, and Priscilla takes violent revenge on Sam.
10/31/2023
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S5 • E4
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Coming Clean

Priscilla makes her demands clear to Sam, Dale gets dragged into the pharmacy's shady dealings, Nancy's brutal honesty rattles Richard, and Eli and Victoria's celebration is short-lived.
11/07/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Court Is in Session on Ms. Pat Settles It
Ms. Pat Settles ItS1

Ms. Pat brings her signature straight talk and quick wit to the legal system as she and her jury of guest stars handle real-life cases on Ms. Pat Settles It, Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/27/2023
Trailer
00:30

Who Holds the Power on Season 5 of Tyler Perry's The Oval?
Tyler Perry's The OvalS5

As the president faces multiple investigations, the first son is missing, and the first lady has a master plan on a new season of Tyler Perry's The Oval, premiering Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/27/2023
Trailer
00:30

College Hill: Celebrity Edition Is in Session on Tuesdays

Join these eight celebrities at Alabama State University as they navigate academics and campus life on Season 2 of College Hill: Celebrity Edition, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/24/2023
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Sistas Is Back on a New Night
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

A new season means new beginnings for Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina and Fatima on Tyler Perry's Sistas, now airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
10/24/2023
Trailer
01:30

First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story Is Now Streaming

Tonesa Welch experiences regret and rebirth in a real-life journey that follows her hard fall from a drug dealing empire in First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story, now streaming on BET+.
10/13/2023