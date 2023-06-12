Ms. Pat Settles It
Tinderoni Troubles
Season 2 E 3 • 08/14/2024
Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including sisters suing their mom for a car loan, roommates squabbling over a short-term stay, and cousins fighting over a busted-up water heater.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
20:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E13Ms. Pat Settles ItDon't Change Your Tune Now!
Judge Ms. Pat hears cases involving a woman seeking repayment from a would-be rapper, a divorcing couple's dispute over a car loan and a mother suing her daughter for tax money.
12/06/2023
Full Ep
20:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E14Ms. Pat Settles ItSynthetic Shenanigans
Ms. Pat hears cases involving a woman's refusal to pay for a girls' trip, a divorced couple's dispute over synthetic wigs and a friendship falling apart at the seams over damaged clothes.
12/13/2023
Full Ep
20:29
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E15Ms. Pat Settles ItYou A Nasty Roomie!
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a roommate from hell and a nasty razor, an engaged couple with trust issues and a sister-in-law whose house-sitting mishap caused a wave of trouble.
12/20/2023
Full Ep
20:29
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E16Ms. Pat Settles ItShady Sister Swipe
A roommate is more focused on romance than bromance, a little sister gets her credit card swiped by big sis, and a couple clashes over a lost social media opportunity.
05/29/2024
Full Ep
20:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E17Ms. Pat Settles ItNo Benjamins, No Beats
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a social media standoff over an unpaid wig install, a woman who refuses to pay her sister back for a loan and payment for a missing music video.
06/05/2024
Full Ep
20:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E18Ms. Pat Settles ItWhen Love Gives You Lemons
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a real estate mentor-mentee misunderstanding, exes who've gone sour over a lemonade business, and cousins conflicting over a crashed car.
06/12/2024
Full Ep
20:30
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E19Ms. Pat Settles ItTake the Man, Leave the Bags
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a situationship turned sour, a mother suing her daughter over a cruise bill and a dispute over gifts between ex-besties.
06/19/2024
Full Ep
20:29
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E20Ms. Pat Settles ItA Hairy Situation
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a hairy services exchange, a situationship gone south over free massages and a woman who wants her ex-BF to kick rocks -- after he returns her kicks.
06/26/2024
Full Ep
20:29
S2 • E1Ms. Pat Settles ItThese Clothes Are Real… Real Fake
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include former ex-friends fighting over fake fashion, a social media success turned gone sour, and a couple wanting to make it official – after they solve a loan dispute.
07/31/2024
Full Ep
20:30
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E2Ms. Pat Settles ItSis, This Wedding Cake Is Wack
Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include exes in a delivery app dispute, ex-cellmates fighting over money owed for transcription work, and sisters squabbling over a hot mess wedding cake.
08/07/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted LivingTyler Perry's House of PayneS10
Tuesday night is family fun night with new back-to-back episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted Living, airing at 9/8c on BET.
08/14/2024
Trailer
02:05
BET For the Love of Hip Hop Honors 50 Years of Music HistoryBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Ice Spice, T.I., Big Daddy Kane and more greats celebrate hip hop's 50th anniversary in the documentary BET For the Love of Hip Hop.
08/12/2024
Trailer
00:30
Court Is Back in Session on Ms. Pat Settles ItMs. Pat Settles ItS2
The cases are real and the laughs keep coming on all-new episodes of Ms. Pat Settles It, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
08/09/2024
Trailer
01:42
Tyler Perry's Bruh Trailer
The guys face big career moves, new romances and life-altering situations in an all-new season of Tyler Perry's Bruh, now streaming on BET+.
07/19/2024