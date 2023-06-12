Ms. Pat Settles It

Tinderoni Troubles

Season 2 E 3 • 08/14/2024

Judge Ms. Pat settles three cases, including sisters suing their mom for a car loan, roommates squabbling over a short-term stay, and cousins fighting over a busted-up water heater.

Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E13
Ms. Pat Settles It
Don't Change Your Tune Now!

Judge Ms. Pat hears cases involving a woman seeking repayment from a would-be rapper, a divorcing couple's dispute over a car loan and a mother suing her daughter for tax money.
12/06/2023
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E14
Ms. Pat Settles It
Synthetic Shenanigans

Ms. Pat hears cases involving a woman's refusal to pay for a girls' trip, a divorced couple's dispute over synthetic wigs and a friendship falling apart at the seams over damaged clothes.
12/13/2023
Full Ep
20:29
S1 • E15
Ms. Pat Settles It
You A Nasty Roomie!

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a roommate from hell and a nasty razor, an engaged couple with trust issues and a sister-in-law whose house-sitting mishap caused a wave of trouble.
12/20/2023
Full Ep
20:29
S1 • E16
Ms. Pat Settles It
Shady Sister Swipe

A roommate is more focused on romance than bromance, a little sister gets her credit card swiped by big sis, and a couple clashes over a lost social media opportunity.
05/29/2024
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E17
Ms. Pat Settles It
No Benjamins, No Beats

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a social media standoff over an unpaid wig install, a woman who refuses to pay her sister back for a loan and payment for a missing music video.
06/05/2024
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E18
Ms. Pat Settles It
When Love Gives You Lemons

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a real estate mentor-mentee misunderstanding, exes who've gone sour over a lemonade business, and cousins conflicting over a crashed car.
06/12/2024
Full Ep
20:30
S1 • E19
Ms. Pat Settles It
Take the Man, Leave the Bags

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a situationship turned sour, a mother suing her daughter over a cruise bill and a dispute over gifts between ex-besties.
06/19/2024
Full Ep
20:29
S1 • E20
Ms. Pat Settles It
A Hairy Situation

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include a hairy services exchange, a situationship gone south over free massages and a woman who wants her ex-BF to kick rocks -- after he returns her kicks.
06/26/2024
Full Ep
20:29

S2 • E1
Ms. Pat Settles It
These Clothes Are Real… Real Fake

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include former ex-friends fighting over fake fashion, a social media success turned gone sour, and a couple wanting to make it official – after they solve a loan dispute.
07/31/2024
Full Ep
20:30
S2 • E2
Ms. Pat Settles It
Sis, This Wedding Cake Is Wack

Judge Ms. Pat settles cases that include exes in a delivery app dispute, ex-cellmates fighting over money owed for transcription work, and sisters squabbling over a hot mess wedding cake.
08/07/2024
Full Ep
20:30
S2 • E3
Ms. Pat Settles It
