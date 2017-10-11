Offset Pens An Adorable Message To Cardi B For Her 25th Birthday

And what better way to honor Ms. Bodak Yellow’s big year than a warm birthday message from her Migos flame, Offset ?

A day after Bronx femcee Cardi B ’s triple-threat wins at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards aired, she received something even more precious: another year of life in celebration of her 25th birthday on Wednesday (October 11).

Penning the message via Instagram, Offset posted two commemorations for his Bronx femcee lady. He made sure to praise her rise to the top all on her own and salute her simply for being a real one.

“Happy Bday, you are amazing to me,” he wrote in the caption of his photo with her. “You got it out da mudd. No help. Nobody was believing at first, but that made you go harder. You’re not weak, you take care of your whole family and me. I love you.”

For his second post, he sent a gentle (or not) reminder of who she’s rocking with. He penned the simple memo below a recent video of the two sharing kisses while Offset blows out a puff from his blunt.

“She’s mine,” he wrote. “It’s your day.”

And from all of us at BET.com: Happy birthday, Cardi!

See their baedom exchange in celebration of Cardi’s big day below.