Nicki Minaj Is Reportedly Backing Her Brother 100 Percent In Child Sex Abuse Case

Jury selection in the child sex abuse case against Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Miraj, reportedly began last week. And according to a new report, Miraj has the full support of his superstar sister and doesn’t believe the allegations, People reports.

“These are a bunch of lies,” his attorney, David Schwartz, originally told Newsday. “There’s a big, big motive to lie here which I can’t get into right now. But these are false accusations.”

Although Schwartz did not disclose the extent of Nicki’s support, he spoke highly of his client’s sibling, stating that she is behind him “100 percent.”