Azealia Banks Breaks Down In Tears After Wendy Williams Called Her A Prostitute On Live TV

Azealia Banks ’ brief feud with Remy Ma took social media by storm. Tons of people offered their opinions on the unexpected beef, including Wendy Williams .

While discussing the feud between the two New York rapstresses, Wendy Williams reportedly hinted at Banks being a prostitute in order to secure funds for a vaginal rejuvination. “Now we understand how she gets her money,” Williams said during her controversial ‘Hot Topics’ segment. “She’s got no kids and she’s 26, with a vaginal rejuvenation? Wow. she works hard for her money.”

Banks, who didn’t deny Remy’s claims of wanting to go under the knife, quickly took to social media accusing the talk show host of bullying her. “Wendy Williams accuses Azealia Banks of prostitution,” she wrote. “This is a whole new low.. I’m legitimately in tears. This hurt the type of sh*t that becomes acceptable to say to azealia banks is nuts.”