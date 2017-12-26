Here's How Cardi B Is Handling Her Nudes Being Leaked Online

In those personal files was also private footage of Cardi, which were also leaked to the internet, presumably in an attempt to sabotage the “Bodak Yellow” artist’s exceptional breakout year in music and reputation. But after Cardi’s reminder of her pre-stardom past for the hackers and those sharing the nude videos and footage, the gag is on them.

One of hip-hop’s favorite love stories of Bronx femcee Cardi B and her rap star fiancée, Offset, hit a disappointing plot twist on Christmas Eve (December 24) when hackers exposed private evidence of cheating from the Migos rap star via his iCloud.

Cardi took to Twitter to address the matter on Sunday (December 25) for anyone who felt the need to continue circulating the footage.

“People keep posting the nude videos of me like if I wasn’t a stripper before,” she wrote. “You know there’s videos of me stripping with my titties & a** out on YouTube already right? Anyways I know I know I got a nice body right.”

Cardi has never been shy or ashamed of her exotic dancing past. In fact, it’s one of the most memorable and celebrated lines of her multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated “Bodak Yellow” smash hit, so the hackers are apparently way behind schedule, anyway. As for whether Offset is bothered by the leaked nudes, Cardi can answer that in just seven words:

“I still put the p***y on Offset,” she tweeted afterward. “Bartier Cardi.”

*drops mic*

See how well Cardi wears unbothered amid the leaked footage in the tweets below: