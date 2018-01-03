Talib Kweli Is Suing A Website After It Claimed He Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl

Here's What Happened When Diddy Saw A Woman Passed Out Drunk At His New Year's Eve Party
Talib Kweli is taking legal action against a news site that made some serious allegations against him. The legendary rapper has reportedly filed a defamation lawsuit against site Turtleboy Sports after it accused Kweli of raping a 14-year-old girl, The Blast reports.
Back in April 2017, Turtleboy Sports tweeted out a link to an article that suggested the rapper committed the heinous crime. The story used a first-person account from the alleged female victim, who is now an adult. “Why did you rape that 14 year old girl? How much did you pay her to keep quiet,” the website originally tweeted. Turtleboy also tweeted about Kweli allegedly raping a 10-year-old boy.
Kweli’s legal team claims Turtleboy Sports posted the story for the sole purpose of promoting clickbait material. Kweli also claims the rape allegations put a strain on his tour sales and record deals.
With the rise of the #MeToo movement in late 2017, there have been a number of hip-hop artists that have been accused of rape and sexual assault. Nelly and Russell Simmons are among the recently accused, although both deny the claims.
Kweli is reportedly suing for unspecified damages.
