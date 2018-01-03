Talib Kweli Is Suing A Website After It Claimed He Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl

Talib Kweli is taking legal action against a news site that made some serious allegations against him. The legendary rapper has reportedly filed a defamation lawsuit against site Turtleboy Sports after it accused Kweli of raping a 14-year-old girl, The Blast reports.

Back in April 2017, Turtleboy Sports tweeted out a link to an article that suggested the rapper committed the heinous crime. The story used a first-person account from the alleged female victim, who is now an adult. “Why did you rape that 14 year old girl? How much did you pay her to keep quiet,” the website originally tweeted. Turtleboy also tweeted about Kweli allegedly raping a 10-year-old boy.