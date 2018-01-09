Cardi B Finally Reveals The Reason She's Staying With Offset Amid Alleged Cheating

And while Cardi only briefly addressed her soon-to-be husband from the stage following the controversy, she’s now stamping down a full explanation for anyone else concerned with their relationship status.

Infidelity rumors swirling around the courtship of Bronx femcee star Cardi B and her fiancé, Offset, reignited when an alleged sex tape of the Migos rapper surfaced last week (January 4), marking the second cheating scandal from the couple in less than a month.

The “Bodak Yellow” artist took to Twitter on Monday (January 8) to respond to a user inquiring about the alleged sex tape where a man rumored to be Offset is shown engaging in sexual activity with a woman in a bed. According to Cardi, however, the video is old news and existed before the two began dating.

“When he did it again when the last two videos was before me? [Dumb] a**,” she tweeted.

She had also checked another fan on Instagram who suggested that “she played herself” for publicly defending her relationship. And considering how heavy the rumor mill was spinning, Cardi felt the need to shut down the buzz once and for all.

“No, it’s not right for a [n***a] to cheat…But what you want me to do?” she wrote. “Go f**k me another n***a? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This sh** happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo.”

In other words, you handle yours, and she’ll handle hers. Read Cardi’s sentiments on the scandals in the posts below.