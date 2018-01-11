Gunplay Accused Of Brutally Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

But his reality star days may just be short lived after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

According to a new report, the former MMG rapper got into a physical altercation with his ex, Aneka Johnston, on New Year's Day. Sources close to the situation tell The Blast Gunplay sought out Johnston at a local Miami strip club to exchange words. However, the argument didn't sit too well with the VH1 star, and he reportedly sat outside in the parking lot well into 3 a.m. awaiting the end of her shift to allegedly attack her.

In the police report filed by Johnston, she claims a “verbal dispute in regards to relationship issues” with Gunplay outside of the strip club provoked the incident. The report also states that the Haram rapper then “became irate and struck Miss Johnston upon her face with his head.”

Johnston reportedly then drove herself to the nearest hospital, where she was treated for bruising to her face and neck as well as a scratched cornea.

Gunplay has yet to confirm or deny the allegations against him.