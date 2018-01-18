Money Moves: Cardi B's First Movie Cameo Is Finally Here!

Bronx femcee starlet Cardi B and her money moves are getting bloodier and bloodier by the minute, and the latest bag secured under the Bardi is shining silvery as she’s just reportedly scored her first movie deal.

According to TMZ, Cardi will begin filming for the role in March, but there’s no word on the name of the film nor any fellow co-stars. She is, however, expecting some big bucks for the cameo, as the site reports that she’s forfeited other engagements for that same month worth $100,000 and $200,000.

Uttered previously by her “Bodak Yellow” producer J White in an exclusive 17 For 17 interview with BET.com, movies were definitely something he saw coming under her belt.

“I see her definitely returning back to television next. Movies, television, fashion, everything,” he said of her 2018 plans. “Cardi is a renaissance woman for this new era, and she can do it all. She isn't going anywhere anytime soon.”