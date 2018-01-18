Uh-Oh: Here's Why Mariah Carey May Have To Pay $3 Million Over Her Own Concerts

Mariah Carey has hit some legal issues. The singer was recently slapped with a lawsuit, which could cost her $3 million — and the money is stemming from her past concerts.

In the past couple of months, Mariah Carey has made headlines over a series of botched concerts and live shows. While each event has usually resulted in a series of articles and a couple of viral tweets, it seems her latest stint of botched concerts may cost her $3 million.

The iconic singer was recently slapped with a countersuit by a concert promoter over two shows on her Sweet Sweet Fantasy tour. The lawsuit isn’t pertaining to her performance; instead, it was filed because the star canceled without warning.