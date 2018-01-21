Kodak Black Won’t Get Out Of Jail Because A Judge Wants Him To Learn A Lesson

Kodak Black has reportedly been denied bond over a slew of new counts the rapper faces including grand theft of a firearm, drug possession, child neglect and two probation violations.

The rapper, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, was already on probation when arrested. According to CBS Miami, Broward Judge Joel Lazarus has ordered him to remain in jail.

Kodak was booked into prison on Thursday night (January 18). Authorities site their arrest stemmed from an Instagram post of Kodak waving a gun around recklessly in front of a child while smoking marijuana. His probation forbid him from having firearms or illegal drugs.

Veda Coleman-Wright, a BSO spokeswoman, said Kodak “violated his probation before and was given a second chance and he did not take that seriously,” then added, “I could be standing in front of you today telling you a very different story if that young child had gotten ahold of that loaded gun. That causes concern to just for our own agency but for any detectives who see something like that. Thank goodness they were able to investigate and make an arrest and the child is safe.”

Two firearms were allegedly discovered in Kodak Black’s residence as well as marijuana.

This is just the latest legal problem for Kodak. In February 2016, he was accused of sexually assaulting a young woman in a hotel room in Florence, South Carolina.

In June of last year, he was imprisoned for violating house arrest, which stemmed from a May 2016 arrest for armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a delinquent, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and false imprisonment.

See CBS Miami’s news package about the latest Kodak Black legal news below.