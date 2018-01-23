Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B

If you were wondering where D.C.-bred R&B singer J. Holiday of the early 2000s disappeared off to after his 2007 breakthrough, we’ve found him—right on Instagram with a mouthful of criticism that will make Beyoncé , Cardi B and SZA fans wish the “Bed” crooner had stayed hidden beneath the covers.

Holiday took to a quite random rant on his Instagram to gripe over the supposed lack of Black men present in the 2018 Grammy pool, blaming none other than Black women for the deficiency.

“So apparently the Black men still losing to the women—I get it,” he began. “No disrespect, I was raised by a woman, I have two older sisters, man, I have absolute, all respect for Black women. But with that being said, understand this, man: Black men, African-American men, men from the hood, we go through everything to make sure that who we care about are taken care of.”

Declaring that they “don’t swing [their] d**ks around” and “don’t do all this bullsh** to be seen,” he adds the apparent implication that Black female artists must be drawing artificial attention to their art for their Grammy nods. And after throwing in what seems to be a totally unrelated topic of “b**ch a** n***gas that sing,” who he claims that he could expose, he directly calls out Queen Bey, Bardi and SZA for using their authentic experiences as Black women in their artistry.

“I got daughters, man,” he continued. “Beyoncé, Cardi B, SZA—all y’all motherf**kers—stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record, and get nominated for a Grammy for going through some bullsh**. Because so have I as a Black motherf**king man.”

Ironically, he didn’t have much to say about any male nominees who have also been championed for manifesting their personal lives in their Grammy nominated works, such as Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, nor The Weeknd.

Coincidence or nah?

Hear his rant on Black women in this year’s Grammy pool below.