Here’s How Many Years Fabolous Is Reportedly Facing From Domestic Assault Charges

In an exclusive reveal, Bossip is reporting that Fabolous has officially been charged in the domestic violence case involving the mother of his children, Emily B, according to court documents obtained by the site.
The charges reportedly include one count of third degree aggravated assault and one count of making terroristic threats in the third degree.
Bossip states that the complaint and summons from the case lists the charges and details the alleged assaults, which included punching Emily in the head seven times and causing her teeth to be medically removed from the injuries. Text messages of threats to hit her in the head with a baseball bat were also stated on the complaint, Bossip reports.
Should he be convicted, the Brooklyn rapper could potentially face three to five years in a New Jersey state prison and owe up to $15,000 in fines, which Bossip states is the penalty for the aggravated assault charge alone. The site adds that New Jersey’s Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office will also be leading the prosecution against Fab.
Bossip concludes that he is slated to return to court later in April as well.
