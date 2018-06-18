Drake’s Mother Deserves A Standing Ovation For Her Response To Pusha T

In spite of instigation from hip-hop fans who have egged Drizzy on for a response, against the wishes of his hip-hop OG J. Prince , other artists and influencers have also stepped in to suggest a ceasefire agreement between the two. Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham , is one of them.

Except for Drake himself, we’ve heard from just about everyone connected to his now-discontinued beef with Pusha T since the GOOD Music emcee’s initial gunfire in his “Infrared” single.

After getting the scoop (and some shade) from Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, TMZ caught up with Ms. Sandi for her parental take on her son’s rap beef. The reporter took a different route this time, though, by asking her about her thoughts on what fans have speculated to be a diss from New York rap mogul Jay-Z on the “BOSS” single of his Beyoncé-collaborative album, The Carters.

In a nutshell, she believes it’s time for everyone to drop the rap beefs.

“They’re too grown up for that,” she said while leaving the Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood with a group of friends.

She doesn’t exactly state that she supports her son’s choice not to respond, but she’s confident in any resolution he comes to.

“I believe he always makes the best decisions in the end,” she said.

Mr. Graham shared similar sentiments in his aforementioned TMZ interview, calling the beef “silly” and urging major media influencers such as the gossip site to stop poking at it.

It looks like mother and father knows best under these circumstances.

See Ms. Sandi’s call for peace in the hip-hop community below.