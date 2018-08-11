Please See The Priceless Look On Safaree’s Face When He Was Caught Creepin’ On Nicki Minaj’s Instagram

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Since breaking up a few years ago, Nicki Minaj and Safaree have, on occasion, spared on social media.
It seems now though that the former couple is on better terms with one of them, Safaree, still keeping tabs on his one-time love.
Previously, the Brooklyn rapper praised Nicki’s verse on Takashi 6ix9ine’s song “FeFe” and now he’s been caught looking through her Instagram page.
Comedian shiggy was with Safaree and caught him scrolling via a video he posted to his own IG. “My Boy @iamsafaree Reminiscing @nickiminaj He Want That Old Thing Back,” he captioned under the video, which reveals a priceless reaction from Safaree after he’s caught.
Hey, maybe these two could get back together. Nicki Minaj hasn’t shown any interest recently though, so if anything, it’s currently a one-sided affair.
Photo: Mike Pont/FilmMagic
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS