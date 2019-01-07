How One Black Journalist Faced His Own R. Kelly Complicity

I was part of the R. Kelly problem.

The peak of my industry complicity took place nearly a decade ago when I was asked to write the liner notes for his greatest hits album The Essential R. Kelly. At the risk of sounding like a pompous git, I was offered the run-of-the-mill gig as an established journalist who had previously penned bios on everyone from 50 Cent to J. Cole. My views on Robert Sylvester Kelly were…complex. Certainly, at that time, I knew of the immense scandal that was slowly threatening to envelope a 20 plus-year career currently in a free-fall to full blown pariah.

I was aware that Kelly escaped a lengthy jail sentence when he was acquitted on charges of child pornography in July 2008 for his role in “allegedly” filming graphic sex acts with a girl who was as young as 13 years old. A jury found that it was not Kelly on the now infamous 27-minute tape despite prosecutors calling on 22 witnesses, including three relatives of the alleged victim who identified her as the girl in the clip. For many, the case had become a punchline to be told on a 2003 episode of The Dave Chappelle Show: Did you hear the one about R. Kelly peeing on girls?

I knew of the very adult singer’s long-whispered, disturbing early ‘90s relationship with late R&B princess Aaliyah when she was just 15—which by that point had morphed into some bad boy rock ‘n’ roll folklore in the same statuary guise of Jerry Lee Lewis and Myra Brown, Elvis and Priscella Presley, David Bowie/Jimmy Page and Lori Mattix. It was deemed water-under-the-bridge. Old news.

I heard the decades-long whispers that R. Kelly has a “type.” And it was said by those in the know that he liked them young. Too young. Unfortunately, at that time, very few victims were willing to go on record about Kelly’s alleged obsession and sexual encounters with underage girls.

And so, like many others in a business that overlooked such problematic issues, as long as the product was bringing in flush monetary rewards and the media stayed indifferent, I knowingly cashed the check. My lauding, flowery words (“R. Kelly stands today a man triumphant…”) were used to elevate a gifted yet clearly troubled artist who long ago should have faced repercussions for his destructive, monstrous behavior.

I now know I contributed to helping Kelly prolong what has since been exposed to the public as his systematic sexual, mental and physical abuse of women from puberty to adulthood. The turning point for me was fueled at multiple points. The much-valued rebuke of Kelly led by Atlanta Arts Administrator, Oronike Odeleye, who implored many radio stations across the country to ban the singer’s music, was major in helping me understand that R. Kelly had only been able to skate free for so long because his victims were black girls. Because black women are often times depicted as fast, aggressive or sexually beyond their years. If Andrea Constand, the white woman who finally brought Bill Cosby to justice, was among Kelly’s many victims, chances are he would have already met the same fate as the tarnished comedian.