Report: ICE Has Dropped Its Most Serious Charge Against 21 Savage

ICE attorneys have reportedly dropped an aggravated felony charges as cause for the rapper to be deported from the United States.

21 Savage has landed another victory in his ongoing battle with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Legal reps for the I Am > I Was emcee shared the latest development in the case with BuzzFeed News. "Immigration lawyer, Charles Kuck said, "I think this case is emblematic of a lot of cases where people are detained for not correct reasons, but they don’t always have resources to fight the system. This case is very emblematic of what happens in immigration court and detention."

21 Savage was arrested and taken into custody under claims that he was an "unlawfully present United Kingdom national," who legally entered the United States in July 2005 on a visa.

At the time of 21's arrest, ICE officials claimed the rapper's 2014 felony drug conviction was grounds for his deportation. His legal reps denied those claims, alleging the conviction in question was later vacated.

Despite what appears to be a victory, 21 is still facing deportation. According to Buzzfeed News, the rapper is now facing deportation on grounds that he entered the United States from the UK at the age of 7 and overstayed his visa.

After more than a week in custody, 21 Savage was granted bond and released from an immigration detention center on Tuesday (Feb. 12). An expedited immigration court hearing has been scheduled for a later date.