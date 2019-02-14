New Footage Of R. Kelly With An Underage Girl Has Reportedly Surfaced

The video footage was submitted by legal reps for a man claiming to be a "whistle-blower" against the singer.

CNN has reportedly obtained new video footage of R. Kelly engaged in sexual acts with an underaged girl.

Michael Avenatti reportedly handed over the footage to CNN. The news network viewed the tape in its entirety.

The 42 minute and 45 second long tape allegedly showcased "clear" and "explicit" footage of two different scenes between a naked man and a female, who referred to her body parts as "14-years-old" multiple times throughout the video.

Avenatti, who also submitted the tape to Cook County State's Attorney's Office, released a statement on behalf of his client. "My client knows the identity of the girl and R. Kelly. He identified the two of them on the videotape. He worked for and has known R. Kelly for decades and he met the girl on a number of occasions," Avenatti said.

R. Kelly's legal team denied any knowledge of the new development. "We are unaware of any new information involving Mr. Kelly. We have not been contacted by anyone. We have not been informed about any new information by anyone and we have not been contacted by law enforcement."

CNN also spoke with the State's Attorney's Office in regards to the case. Chief communications officer, Tandra R. Simonton said: "We cannot confirm or deny an investigation."

