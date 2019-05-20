NBA YoungBoy Speaks Out After A Member Of His Entourage Accidentally Shoots And Kills An Innocent Bystander

Youngboy Never Broke Again is speaking out about his involvement in a Miami Beach shooting that resulted in the death of a bystander last Sunday (May 12).

During an interview with the Miami Herald, the rapper’s lawyer, James Manasseh, his client was "the victim of an assassination attempt," and that the rapper told him, "'I wish they would have gotten me, not him.'"

On May 12, YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gaulden, was leaving the Trump International Beach Resort where he was staying and was on the way to perform at Rolling Loud. That’s when a black Cadillac Escalade drove past and an assailant opened fire.

Members of NBA’s entourage, who all had legal rights to own a firearm, returned fire. One of the bullets struck 43-year-old Mohamad Jradi, a Hertz rental car employee who was on his way home after finishing his shift.

NBA YoungBoy was detained after the shooting via an order by a judge under the suspicion of a probation violation. That violation stems from a condition that he not be involved in “prohibited social media posting” relating to the shooting. Footage of the incident is still under review.