Man Accused Of Assaulting A$AP Rocky Won't Be Charged By Swedish Authorities

The man who is accused of attacking A$AP Rocky and his crew will not be prosecuted for any crime, despite video showing him instigating the altercation.

According to TMZ, Swedish prosecutors say they believe the man who harassed the Harlem rapper attacked his bodyguard in self-defense. The initial video doesn’t show anyone getting physical with the man, but prosecutors have come to that conclusion.

A$AP Rocky’s bodyguard has also been cleared by Swedish authorities, suggesting he too didn’t commit an act of violence, even though they claim he attacked Rocky’s stalker.

The unidentified man was also reportedly never taken into custody during the investigation, despite A$AP Rocky being arrested and remaining in prison for two-and-a-half weeks and counting. No charges have yet been filed against the rapper.

A$AP Rocky’s next hearing is scheduled for Thursday (July 25).