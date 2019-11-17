Lil Jon Was Reportedly Detained In Vietnam Because Of His Jewelry

Lil Jon’s music has garnered him a lot of cash over the years. The crunk pioneer has apparently turned some of that mula into extravagant jewelry because turn down for what, right?

Well, that amount of flossing recently got him detained in an airport. According to the rapper’s Instagram Story, he was detained at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam after a performance in Saigon.

On IG, LJ wrote, "Vietnam got me hemmed up over my iceeeee smh." He subsequently posted a photo of what looks like airport officials going through his chains and other jewelry he had on him, which were sprawled out on a table while being inspected.

It looks like Lil Jon was eventually able to get on a plane to his next destination as TMZ reports that the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam confirmed his identity and wealth.

The whole incident ended on a happy note as Lil Jon took a picture with the airport staff. See below: