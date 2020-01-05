Report: DaBaby Released From Jail After Being Charged With Battery

DaBaby is reportedly a free man, at least for the time being.

According to WSVN 7 News, the Charlotte rapper was released from Miami’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after posting a $1,500 bail on Saturday evening (January 4).

DaBaby, born Jonathan Kirk, was arrested by Miami police on Thursday after he and members of his entourage allegedly attacked and robbed a promoter who reportedly shortchanged him on payment.

RELATED: DaBaby Reportedly Arrested In Miami In Connection To A Robbery

TMZ reports DaBaby was owed $30,000 for a show at Cafe Iguana Pines, however the promoter only showed up with $20,000. After counting the money, DaBaby’s crew allegedly beat the man and robbed him of an iPhone 7, $80 in cash and a credit card before dousing him with apple juice.

After he was arrested, authorities discovered there was an outstanding arrest for DaBaby in Texas for organized criminal activity following a fight at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport where a food stand worker was attacked. Charges in that case were eventually dropped for an unknown reason.

DaBaby is slated to appear in court on Tuesday over the battery case.