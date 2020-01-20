Michelle Obama Shares Her 2020 Workout Playlist Featuring Lizzo, Cardi B & More

It’s no secret that Michelle Obama, who recently celebrated her 56th birthday, is all about her fitness, and the former First Lady has come through with some major musical motivation to help us reach our New Year's resolution-driven fitness goals.

On Sunday (Jan. 19), Mrs. Obama released a compilation of some of her favorite go-to songs that keeps her pumped in the gym on social media “to offer a little inspiration.”

The soundtrack features deep cuts from the likes of Lizzo, Cardi B, Anderson .Paak, and the late Nipsey Hussle among others. The playlist, comprised of 36 songs, was divided into two parts: an upbeat section filled with hip-hop and R&B followed by a “cool-down” section containing more mellow tracks.

Obama posted the playlist on her Twitter for all 14 million social followers to witness. She also encouraged them to drop their favorite fitness routine tunes.

“It's about that time when New Year's resolutions get a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you,” she wrote. “These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What’s on your playlist?”

RELATED: Barack Obama Shares His Summer Playlist And Of Course It’s Fire

The playlist includes Lizzo’s “Soulmate,” Childish Gambino’s “3005,” Bruno Mars’ Cardi B-assisted smash hit “Finesse (Remix), the late Nipsey Hussle’s “Hussle & Motivate,” Kirk Franklin’s “A God Like You,” and Beyoncé’s fan-favorite remix of Frankie Beverly & Maze’s perennial classic, “Before I Let Go.”

The list comes after Barack Obama dropped a 44-track playlist of his and Michelle’s favorite songs back in August. One thing is for certain:the Obamas have excellent taste in music.

Check out Michelle Obama’s 2020 workout playlist in full for yourself below: