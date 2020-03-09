Boosie’s Reaction To This Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Rumor Will Have You Dying Laughing

However, after one particular dating rumor involving the bad gal, it seems Boosie is falling back.

On Monday (Mar. 9), HotNewHipHop dropped a promotional clip for the new reality series they are doing with the Baton Rouge MC, which has been titled BadAzz Boosie. The series is premiering through a new partnership between the digital music publication and For Us By Us Network. The teaser opened up with Boosie in the kitchen cooking up a meal when his thoughts turned to recent speculation that Rihanna and Harlem fashion magnate A$AP Rocky might possibly be dating. While the rumors have yet to be confirmed by either RiRi or Rocky, Boosie was disappointed by the prospect nonetheless.

“I heard Rihanna off the market right now. I just pulled up some stuff on Instagram and they say she's messing with A$AP Rocky, mayne” Boosie lamented. “I’ma bag off. I'ma bag off because I rock with A$AP Rocky. That's my dawg. That's my lil dawg.”

