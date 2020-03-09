Boosie’s Reaction To This Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Rumor Will Have You Dying Laughing

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Even so much that his relentless pursuit of the Barbadian fashion and beauty mogul has provided the Internet with hilarious entertainment fodder on many occasions. You might recall when Boosie shared with The Bumbu Room that his idea of a perfect day would be the opportunity to spend it with RiRi, and even detailed how the occasion would go down.
However, after one particular dating rumor involving the bad gal, it seems Boosie is falling back.
On Monday (Mar. 9), HotNewHipHop dropped a promotional clip for the new reality series they are doing with the Baton Rouge MC, which has been titled BadAzz Boosie. The series is premiering through a new partnership between the digital music publication and For Us By Us Network. The teaser opened up with Boosie in the kitchen cooking up a meal when his thoughts turned to recent speculation that Rihanna and Harlem fashion magnate A$AP Rocky might possibly be dating. While the rumors have yet to be confirmed by either RiRi or Rocky, Boosie was disappointed by the prospect nonetheless.
“I heard Rihanna off the market right now. I just pulled up some stuff on Instagram and they say she's messing with A$AP Rocky, mayne” Boosie lamented. “I’ma bag off. I'ma bag off because I rock with A$AP Rocky. That's my dawg. That's my lil dawg.”
However, Boosie was in good spirits. “I’m a catch,” Boosie continued, staring into the camera. “I take care of my kids. I’m a lovable person, and I’m on my s**t.”
This comes after a previous clip of the series where Boosie took yet another shot at Rihanna and said it was “only a matter of time” until he wins her over. “I got those island moves just like her. She thinks I ain’t no rude boy,” Boosie asserted as he popped out with some moves.
Thus, fans are in fits of laughing tears at Boosie's latest proclamation.
“Boosie on Rihanna has me DEAD AF,” one person commented on Twitter
“Boosie wild man,” a second agreed.
See the hilarious moment in trailer for Badazz Boosie and fans’ reaction to it below:
(Photos from left: Samir Hussein/WireImage, Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
