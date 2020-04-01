Rihanna Reveals Why She Cancelled Her 2016 Grammys Performance

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
For the past decade, Rihanna has been known for her ‘Bad Girl’ persona. Whether it's embodied in her music, fashion or beauty, the Barbadian artist and budding mogul has always oozed confidence. But still, she’s human just like the rest of us with her own personal struggles, as she revealed in her latest cover story for British Vogue. Rih opened up about her struggles with anxiety where she shared that she canceled her performance at the 2016 Grammys last-minute and just hours before she was supposed to go onstage to perform “Kiss It Better.”
“I can’t listen to my voice, you know,” Rih confessed. She said that she’s “nervous before even getting in the car to go to something.”
“It can be devastating,” Rih admitted. She shared that her nerves tend to kick into overdrive when she’s on the red carpet. “I left the Grammys one time. Left! In the middle of my hair and make-up. My hair half up, half of my lash on,” Rih revealed. At the time, Variety reported that Rih canceled her performance to preserve her vocal chords amid health issues she was experiencing then. Speaking to British Vogue, she described what seemed to be a bout of anxiety or panic attack. While Rih is aware of the confident aura she gives off, she said “being on camera, being in a room full of celebrities is still not normal for [her].”
RELATED: Rihanna Just Gave A Detailed Update On When She'll Finally Release New Music
Later in the interview, Rih opened up about living in London for the last three years as well. The “Work” singer professed that she likes living in the city because she disappears into the crowds. “I like it because they’re too bougie to give a s**t about me,” Rih said. “When I walk into those places, I am invisible. And nothing makes me feel better than being invisible.”
Read the rest of her British Vogue profile here.
(Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS