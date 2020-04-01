Rihanna Reveals Why She Cancelled Her 2016 Grammys Performance

“I can’t listen to my voice, you know,” Rih confessed. She said that she’s “nervous before even getting in the car to go to something.”

“It can be devastating,” Rih admitted. She shared that her nerves tend to kick into overdrive when she’s on the red carpet. “I left the Grammys one time. Left! In the middle of my hair and make-up. My hair half up, half of my lash on,” Rih revealed. At the time, Variety reported that Rih canceled her performance to preserve her vocal chords amid health issues she was experiencing then. Speaking to British Vogue, she described what seemed to be a bout of anxiety or panic attack. While Rih is aware of the confident aura she gives off, she said “being on camera, being in a room full of celebrities is still not normal for [her].”