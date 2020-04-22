Slim Thug Shares His Coronavirus Results After Testing Positive

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JULY 18: Slim Thug attends the Texas Chapter of the Recording Academy's 25th Anniversary Gala at ACL Live on July 18, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Slim Thug Shares His Coronavirus Results After Testing Positive

The Houston rapper contracted the virus despite following social distancing guidelines.

Written by Paul Meara

Slim Thug revealed late last month that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Now, he’s letting fans know that he beat the deadly disease.

Taking to Instagram, the Houston rapper shared a photo of his most recent test results from April 10, which relayed that he’s free of COVID-19 and no longer contagious. He understandably captioned the post with “100” and praying hands emojis.

Originally, Thug said he had contracted the coronavirus even though he said he was following all social distancing measures and largely remained at home.

“I got tested for Coronavirus yesterday and it came back positive,” he explained. “As careful as I've been, self-quarantine and staying home, I might've went to get something to eat or something or did some stuff like that. Simple stuff like that. Nothing crazy. Stayed in my truck. Had masks, gloves, everything on and my test came back positive."

Even while carrying COVID-19, Slim Thug assisted his community by donating 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to bus drivers in his native Houston.

"I want our police officers and bus drivers to know that we appreciate their service during this tough time," he said in a statement. "They have always been a huge part of keeping Houston going."

Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images

