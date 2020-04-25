Scarface Shares A Sad Health Update Following His Coronavirus Diagnosis

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Last month, a visibly shaken Scarface revealed he tested positive with the coronavirus during an interview with Willie D, and now, sadly, it seems that his condition has worsened.
During another recent interview with his fellow Geto Boy member, the Houston native revealed that the same day he let his fans know that he was diagnosed with COVID-19, he was undergoing even more health issues in quarantine.
“I fought the COVID, double bilateral pneumonia and kidney failure, all in my house,” he said while hooked up to a blood stent to help regulate his kidneys. “This my new lifeline. I gotta change my entire diet. I gotta do dialysis four times a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all of my blood out, cleaning it, and putting it back in my body. Before the COVID, I never had kidney problems before.”
Since announcing his condition, Face had refrained from posting much on social media, but did occasionally check in with friends and streamed live on Instagram. Ice-T mentioned he spoke to Scarface earlier this week during a live stream for the Universal Hip Hop Museum Fundraiser and noted that the rapper’s health had suffered greatly due to the coronavirus.
Last week, Face’s fellow emcee Fred The Godson became the first nationally-renowned rapper to die from COVID-19. Slim Thug also tested positive for the deadly disease, however he recently shared that he no longer has it after self-quarantining for two weeks.
