Mariah Carey ‘Overwhelmed’ After 2008 Album Tops iTunes Charts

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Pop diva Mariah Carey is celebrating with her fans after her album E=MC2 topped the iTunes chart 12 years after it was first released. 

Her devoted fan base used the hashtag #JusticeForEMC2 to help the 2008 album rocket to the top of the chart.

“So OVERWHELMED by this moment!” Cary tweeted out on Monday (April 27).

Shortly after that, Carey fired off a second tweet: “How should we celebrate #JusticeForEMC2? I want to do a singing moment for you! Which song?”

E=MC2’s biggest single was, “Touch My Body,” which marked the singer’s 18th Billboard’s Hot 100 single. 

This track helped to cement Mariah Carey’s place in American music history as the artist with the most No. 1 single since Elvis Presley, according to People.

 

Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

