Jeopardy Contestant Doesn’t Know The Difference Between Chaka Khan And This African Political Leader

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Chaka Khan attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Jeopardy Contestant Doesn’t Know The Difference Between Chaka Khan And This African Political Leader

The contestant was asked to identify “this warrior leader of the early 1800s.”

Published 22 hours ago

Written by Danielle Ransom

In case you saw Chaka Khan’s name trending on Twitter last night, it’s not because the multi award-winning singer is sick. It’s because a contestant on Jeopardy! invoked the soul icon’s name while answering a question in a moment that has now turned into a viral clip. 

During Monday’s night episode, a contestant chose a question from a category called “The Zulus.” The prompt, read by host Alex Trebek, said: “Here, as on each September 24, Zulus celebrate a holiday that was named in honor of this warrior leader of the 1800s?”

Contestant Sarah Jett Rayburn confidently hit her buzzer only to answer and blurt out “Who is Chaka Khan?” 

While the “I Feel For You” songstress is pretty legendary in her own right, Jett Rayburn’s answer was completely off the mark. The correct answer was Shaka Zulu, which another contestant quickly correctly answered.

The Twitterverse is dying from laughter at how badly Rayburn fumbled the question by mistaking the Queen of Funk with the historically famous South African leader. 

“Chaka Khan did not go through the fire, to the limit, to the wall, for a chance to be mistaken for Shaka Zulu chile,” one user commented. “I ... I am crying,” a second wrote. “Like, how do you even begin to confuse Chaka Khan with Shaka Zulu,” a third wondered.

Despite the blunder, Jett Rayburn went on to win the game, her third night in a row.

See how the Twitterverse reacted to Jett Rayburn’s Chaka Khan aka  Shaka Zulu response below:

(Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music