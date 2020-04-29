Jeopardy Contestant Doesn’t Know The Difference Between Chaka Khan And This African Political Leader

In case you saw Chaka Khan’s name trending on Twitter last night, it’s not because the multi award-winning singer is sick. It’s because a contestant on Jeopardy! invoked the soul icon’s name while answering a question in a moment that has now turned into a viral clip.

During Monday’s night episode, a contestant chose a question from a category called “The Zulus.” The prompt, read by host Alex Trebek, said: “Here, as on each September 24, Zulus celebrate a holiday that was named in honor of this warrior leader of the 1800s?”

Contestant Sarah Jett Rayburn confidently hit her buzzer only to answer and blurt out “Who is Chaka Khan?”

While the “I Feel For You” songstress is pretty legendary in her own right, Jett Rayburn’s answer was completely off the mark. The correct answer was Shaka Zulu, which another contestant quickly correctly answered.

The Twitterverse is dying from laughter at how badly Rayburn fumbled the question by mistaking the Queen of Funk with the historically famous South African leader.

“Chaka Khan did not go through the fire, to the limit, to the wall, for a chance to be mistaken for Shaka Zulu chile,” one user commented. “I ... I am crying,” a second wrote. “Like, how do you even begin to confuse Chaka Khan with Shaka Zulu,” a third wondered.

Despite the blunder, Jett Rayburn went on to win the game, her third night in a row.