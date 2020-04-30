Steve ‘Stezo’ Williams, Influential '80s Hip Hop Artist, Has Died At 52

Steve ‘Stezo’ Williams, Influential '80s Hip Hop Artist, Has Died At 52

The rapper and producer's beat was used by ODB, Fresh Prince and many more.

Published 9 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Hip hop has lost another true original.

Steve Williams, known in hip hop circles as Stezo, passed away at the age of 52, his DJ and producer Chris Lowe confirmed on Thursday (April 30) via Twitter. His cause of death has not been determined.

“Thanks for the love and when u can, play a Stezo joint for us," he wrote in response to a tweet about Stezo's death from Stretch Armstrong:

Stezo was a 1980s hip hop pioneer from New Haven, Connecticut. He was best known for his hit song "It's My Turn," the beat from which has been sampled by artists like Digable Planets, DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince and Ol' Dirty Bastard. 

Questlove paid tribute to Stezo on Instagram, with a post that spoke to his legacy and influence. "Before Hammer’s pants, there was #Stezo...before we all abused that #SkullSnaps #ItsANewDay break...there was Stezo. Before #AtomicDog fed an ENTIRE GENRE....there was Stezo," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

This is gonna happen a lot. Before Hammer’s pants, there was #Stezo...before we all abused that #SkullSnaps #ItsANewDay break...there was Stezo. Before #AtomicDog fed an ENTIRE GENRE....there was Stezo. While your favorite rapper was asking so & so & such & such to do some beats for em....Stezo was doing it all himself. I mean for gods sake this man made #SteveMartin cool to a hip hop generation too young to get King Tut/The Jerk/& a wild & crazy guy references—-he turned Steve Martin into the coolest verb EVER in 1988 (google #EPMD’s #YouGotsToChill video to see dances that defined a generation—-we talk about MCs/producers/videos/movies/icons from 87-92 but rarely give light to the iconic dances that came from that era—Stezo was always my fav dancer from this era (yes I know the Kid N Play dance was iconic too) but when you don’t have a partner to kick it with? Then yknow...lol——this dude is displaying ALL the moves that others will build empires on. Damn this damn virus man. Damn. Thank you @stezodezo

A post shared by Questlove Froman, (@questlove) on

According to the New Haven Independent, after leaving hip hop in the mid-2000s Williams worked as a barber, first in West Haven and most recently in Charlotte, North Carolina. He opened a two-man barbershop called S&S two weeks before the coronavirus pandemic began.

“We already ahead of the game,” he wrote on his private Instagram at the time of the shutdown, reports the Independent. “Me and my partner Spencer didn’t know how important a 2 man shop would be in the future, we started off social distancing and didn’t even know it. It’s not about how many barbers you got, it’s about how safe you can keep your clients, social distancing at its best, god moved us at the right time and thanks to our loyal customers that keep us in business, see ya soon.”

Steve "Stezo" Williams leaves behind four children and a fiancée.

