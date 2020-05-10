Betty Wright, Grammy-Winning Soul Music Icon, Has Died At 66

Betty Wright has passed away at the age of 66. The 70s music icon invested her vocals into R&B and soul. Wright’s niece shared the shocking news via Twitter on Mother’s Day (May 10).

My auntie was a legend.... she helped me get my first paychecks singing background..... and I didn’t make it to see you this past week and that’s going to haunt me .... R.I.P. Betty Wright pic.twitter.com/62fCg5crYh

I just lost my aunt this morning.... and now my mood has changed.... sleep in peace aunty Betty Wright 💕💕🙏🏾🙏🏾 fly high angel

Playing a major role in the music industry, Wright’s most popular songs included “No Pain, (No Gain)” and “Tonight Is the Night.” Her 1972 single “Clean Up Woman” would be memorialized when it was sampled for Mary J. Blige’s remix of “Real Love,” going down in hip-hop/soul history.

RELATED: The Best Part of DJ Khaled’s ‘Holy Key’ Performance Was Betty Wright’s High Note

Wright’s classic hit “Where Is the Love,” was crowned Best R&B Song during the 1976 Grammys, she was later named the Rhythm and Blues Foundation Pioneer for Individual Artists in 2000.

Her riff from “Clean Up Woman” has created a life-long legacy as the cut has been sampled by other artists including SWV, Sublime, Willie D, Afrika Bambaattaa, and Chance the Rapper. Her first hit, “Girls Can’t Do What Guys Do,” was later sampled for Beyonce’s “Upgrade U.”

RELATED: The Full Review: Betty Wright