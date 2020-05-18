Usher And Chris Brown Might Face Off Against Each Other In Next Verzuz Battle

In a recent Instagram Live with Busta Rhymes, Swizz Beatz discussed the possibility of a Verzuz battle between Usher and Chris Brown.

Following Ludacris and Nelly’s match on Saturday night (May 18), Swizz was running some of his ideas by Busta for their next potential event. While they were deliberating over whether Busta and Snoop Dogg should be up next, when Swizz threw out the hypothetical match of Usher either going up against Justin Timberlake or Chris Brown.

“I see Usher versus Chris Brown. I see a lot of Usher versus Timberlake but for the culture..,” Swizz shared with Busta, although he stopped short of sharing which matchup he was leaning more towards.

“Listen, Usher and Chris Brown got to be it man. That’s it,” Busta said. “You asking my opinion. I’m giving it to you, big bro. I don’t want to see no Usher and Justin Timberlake. I want to see Usher and Chris Brown.”

Swizz then suggested Trey Songz as another possible opponent for Usher but Busta still felt that Usher and Chris made more sense as they both have similar catalogs that go toe-to-toe with each other. The two agreed to continue their discussion offline but Swizz shared that Usher has been awaiting his turn to step up to the Verzuz mantle while him and Timbaland work out the details.

Check out the rest of their conversation below and see what else Swizz and Busta had to say about Missy Elliott possibly going up against Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill or Lil Kim.