Snoop Dogg Performs Tribute To Kobe Bryant For Virtual ESPY Awards

“All grit no smile … Let’s do it mamba style,” Snoop said rapping through the forever Los Angeles Lakers career highlights. “Back-to-back-to-back champion. Gunnin’ for the pantheon. The L.A. X-factor.”

For the virtual awards ceremony Snoop Dogg performed a tribute to the late all-star athlete as a collage of Kobe murals graced the screen behind him.

NBA legend, Kobe Bryant , was honored during the 2020 ESPY Awards on Sunday evening (June 22) nearing the five month anniversary of his untimely death in a fatal helicopter crash.

From one LA legend to another, gone too soon. @SnoopDogg pays tribute to Kobe 💜🐍💛 pic.twitter.com/9X2P1ldoQC

Snoop continued, “A friend and leader, understandably. And you did it candidly. Your reign in the city remains … greatness in your name.”

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with seven other people, were killed on January 26 while taking a helicopter to the Mamba Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks.

In February, Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Fillmore-based Island Express Holding Corp. and Island Express Helicopter. Now it is being reported that the 38-year-old is seeking extensive damages.

PEOPLE reports the documents did not specify the exact amount but estimates the Bryant family lost "hundreds of millions" in future earnings due to Kobe's tragic death.

The documents reportedly state, "As a result of Kobe Bryant's and GB's deaths, Vanessa Bryant seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the Court deems just and proper.”

According to the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 24, the lawsuit alleges that pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died in the crash, failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft” and was negligent.

Vanessa Bryant is seeking a jury trial but a date has not been set.