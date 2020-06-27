Watch The Epic Trailer For Beyoncé’s New Visual Album ‘Black Is King’

Beyoncé is ready to unveil a new visual album called Black Is King.

Inspired by The Lion King, Bey’s new visual cut is scheduled to make its grand appearance on Disney Plus on July 31. The multi-talented entertainer was reportedly in talks with the streaming service for a $100 million mega-deal with Disney for three unconfirmed major projects.

RELATED: Beyoncé Reportedly In Talks With Disney To Sign $100M Deal For Three Major Projects

Written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé a one-minute trailer for Black Is King was unveiled in the early hours of Sunday (June 28) on beyonce.com.

Watch below: