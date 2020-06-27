Watch The Epic Trailer For Beyoncé’s New Visual Album ‘Black Is King’

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Beyoncé is ready to unveil a new visual album called Black Is King.
Inspired by The Lion King, Bey’s new visual cut is scheduled to make its grand appearance on Disney Plus on July 31. The multi-talented entertainer was reportedly in talks with the streaming service for a $100 million mega-deal with Disney for three unconfirmed major projects.
Written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé a one-minute trailer for Black Is King was unveiled in the early hours of Sunday (June 28) on beyonce.com.
Watch below:
“Black Is King is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” Disney and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment said following the announcement of the album.
“The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”
Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Jessie Reyez, are set to make vocal features on the album. Widely-recognized Nigerian artists Wizkid, Burna Boy and Mr Eazi will be featured as well.
On Juneteenth, Beyoncé released her latest single “Black Parade,” after announcing her Black Parade initiative that served as a directory to support Black-owned small businesses.
