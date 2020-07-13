Four People Charged In Pop Smoke’s Murder, Could Face Death Penalty

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office as announced that they’ve arrested four people in connection with Pop Smoke’s murder.

On Monday (July 13), authorities announced that the four suspects were aged 15, 17, 18, and 19. Because the shooting of the Brooklyn rapper (born Bashar Jackson) occurred during a robbery and burglary, the two older teens are eligible for the death penalty.

Prosecutors haven’t publicly decided on whether they’ll seek capital punishment as of yet.

RELATED: Pop Smoke 911 Call Released

The minors have not been named due to their age, however the two older suspects have been identified 19-year-old Corey Walker and 18-year-old Keandre Rogers.

"Early this morning, search and arrest warrants were served in several locations in the city of Los Angeles," a spokesperson for the LAPD stated over the weekend. "The warrants were all related to the February 19 murder of Bashar Jackson, also known as Pop Smoke. Robbery-Homicide Division has three adult males and two juvenile males in custody. Once they are questioned and completely booked, we will be able to provide the booking information."

Investigators say that members from an L.A. street gang were involved in Pop Smoke’s murder. They were also reportedly involved with the murder of an 18-year-old named Kamryn Stone. Both his murder and that of Smoke’s are still under investigation.