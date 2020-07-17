Mariah Carey Kicks Off #MC30 Anniversary With New ‘The Live Debut’ EP

Mariah Carey is going all out for her loyal fans in celebration of the 30th anniversary of her acclaimed self-titled debut album.

Yesterday, the Grammy-winning artist revealed that she will be dropping something special “every Friday” to mark the occasion. As promised, Carey returned to Twitter today (July 17) with the first of what will likely be many surprises: a new EP.

Clocking in at 16 minutes, The Live Debut EP is a four-track collection that takes us back to her debut showcase at the Tatou Club in New York City back in 1990.

“We don't acknowledge numbers, but we do acknowledge when it's time for a celebratory moment!” Carey announced on Twitter. “To kick off #MC30, one of my very first live performances (from Club Tatou in NYC) is now available as a digital EP.”

The EP came embedded with performances of her chart-topping hits “Love Takes Time,” “Vision of Love,” “Vanishing” in addition to a special nod to the late Aretha Franklin.