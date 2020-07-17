Mariah Carey Kicks Off #MC30 Anniversary With New ‘The Live Debut’ EP

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Mariah Carey is going all out for her loyal fans in celebration of the 30th anniversary of her acclaimed self-titled debut album.
Yesterday, the Grammy-winning artist revealed that she will be dropping something special “every Friday” to mark the occasion. As promised, Carey returned to Twitter today (July 17) with the first of what will likely be many surprises: a new EP.
Clocking in at 16 minutes, The Live Debut EP is a four-track collection that takes us back to her debut showcase at the Tatou Club in New York City back in 1990.
“We don't acknowledge numbers, but we do acknowledge when it's time for a celebratory moment!” Carey announced on Twitter. “To kick off #MC30, one of my very first live performances (from Club Tatou in NYC) is now available as a digital EP.”
The EP came embedded with performances of her chart-topping hits “Love Takes Time,” “Vision of Love,” “Vanishing” in addition to a special nod to the late Aretha Franklin.
The announcement was accompanied with a video clip where Carey explained how her cover of the late music legend’s 1970 classic, “Don’t Play That Song For Me” ended up as part of the showcase’s lineup. “I needed an extra song, so I added ‘Don’t Play That Song For Me,’ by Aretha Franklin and it’s like I do it in concert. I say to people this was originally recorded by the incomparable Aretha Franklin and I just say it so they know I don’t think I’m even coming close to the way Aretha sang it but this is tribute.”
The Live Debut, which is available on music streaming platforms now, comes just after Carey announced she is releasing her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, this September.
This is just the first of many surprises Carey has in store. She further teased that she has “some remixes, some live performances, some b-sides, and many more” exclusive rarities to share from the vault.
Check out and stream The Live Debut below:
(Photo: Matthew Simmons/Getty Images For dcp)
