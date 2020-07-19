Beyoncé Drops Stunning Trailer For Visual Album 'Black Is King'

Beyoncé is upping the ante once again.

The music icon just dropped the first full trailer for her upcoming visual album Black Is King, which will be released in full July 31 on Disney+.

The stunning trailer is narrated by Bey herself, and she features heavily in it. It looks like there are images and iconography from across the diaspora, and celebrity appearances that include her husband Jay-Z, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o and many more.

Black Is King is based on the music of Beyoncé's The Lion King: The Gift, and premieres around the one-year anniversary of the theatrical release of Disney’s The Lion King. The film "reimagines the lessons from the 2019 film," according to Deadline.com.

While a title card at the end reads "A Film By Beyoncé," several directors and creatives contributed to the project, including: Emmanuel Adjei (the film Shahmaran), Blitz Bazawule (The Burial of Kojo), Pierre Debusschere (“Mine” and “Ghost” videos for Beyoncé), Jenn Nkiru (Black to Techno), Ibra Ake (creative director and producer on “This is America” video for Childish Gambino), Dikayl Rimmasch (“Cachao,” “Uno Mas”), Jake Nava (“Crazy in Love,” “Single Ladies,” “Partition” videos for Beyoncé) and co-director and long-time collaborator Kwasi Fordjour.

Watch the full trailer, below: