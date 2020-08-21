Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez Shot Her On IG Live

Now that Megan Thee Stallion is on the road to recovery after being shot in the foot in July, the “WAP” rapper has now confirmed who shot her after keeping quiet.

Hopping on Instagram Live on Thursday night (August 20) Megan confirmed that rapper Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) shot her and cleared up any other rumors regarding the incident along the way.

"You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s—. Stop lying," she said in the short video. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

*Warning explicit language*