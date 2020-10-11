Offset Surprises Cardi B With Birthday Billboard From Daughter Kulture

The Bronx rapper celebrates her 28th birthday on October 11.

“WAP” rapper Cardi B kicked off her 28th birthday weekend with a special surprise thanks to her daughter, Kulture, and her estranged husband, Offset, the Migos rapper. Cardi who is celebrating her birthday today (October 11) shared a video on her Instagram yesterday showing off a bright pink billboard gifted by her daughter.

The flashy sign reads “Happy Birthday Mommy Love, Kulture” and features a photo of the adorable mother-daughter pair wearing matching pink outfits, sunglasses and handbags.

“Oh my goodness, oh my God,” the “I Like It” the rapper exclaimed in the background of the video. 

Thank you sir 😏😏😏I love it

“Thank you sir 😏😏😏I love it,” she captioned in her post. 

The Bronx rapper filed for divorce from Offset on September 15, after three years of marriage. Cardi is asking for full custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, writing in her petition that she is a “fit and proper person to have legal custody of the minor child with final decision-making authority over legal custody matters, and to have primary physical custody of the minor child.”

