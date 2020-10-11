Offset Surprises Cardi B With Birthday Billboard From Daughter Kulture

“WAP” rapper Cardi B kicked off her 28th birthday weekend with a special surprise thanks to her daughter, Kulture, and her estranged husband, Offset, the Migos rapper. Cardi who is celebrating her birthday today (October 11) shared a video on her Instagram yesterday showing off a bright pink billboard gifted by her daughter.

The flashy sign reads “Happy Birthday Mommy Love, Kulture” and features a photo of the adorable mother-daughter pair wearing matching pink outfits, sunglasses and handbags.

“Oh my goodness, oh my God,” the “I Like It” the rapper exclaimed in the background of the video.