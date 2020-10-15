Exclusive: Rising Country Star Kane Brown Takes Fans Inside #Quarantine Life In New Digital CMT Series

What happens when life completely stops because a pandemic has just interrupted your rising music career? That’s the question Kane Brown faced as he was gearing up to hit the road for his world tour amid what has been a breakout year for him.

The 26-year-old country music singer remembered exactly where he was when he received news that would set the tone for the rest of 2020. Brown was fast asleep after a long cross-country trip to Texas resting ahead of a much-anticipated performance at the Houston Rodeo.

“This was supposed to be our biggest year and I was super excited about it and, two weeks in, my dreams were crushed” the 26-year-old said. “We were at the Houston Rodeo. We had already driven out there and my tour manager came back into my room, woke me up, and told me the show was canceled. I thought he was pranking me.”

But Brown didn’t let the circumstances defeat him. As one of country music’s hottest stars, Brown, who is biracial, is accustomed to navigating uncharted territory. For one thing, quarantine meant extra time for the “Cool Again” singer to hit the studio and workout. Most importantly, it allowed him to spend some quality time with his family. In October 2019, Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae, celebrated the birth of their baby girl, Kingsley Rose.

Even amongst the family time and personal reflections, Brown has kept busy on the musical front as well. In June, he released “Worldwide Beautiful,” an anthemic track preaching the tenets of racial harmony, which he performed at the 2020 BET Awards. In September, Brown crossed over into the pop realm with “Be Like That,” a catchy country-pop number with Swae Lee and Khalid, and, most recently, he released his latest single “Worship You” this October.

It doesn’t end there. Fans of Brown can go behind the scenes of those intimate moments while at home with never-before-seen facets of his life as part of CMT’s new digital series, Off The Road. Through the self-shot documentary, the country singer is giving an in-depth look into what inspires his creativity, both musically and personally.

Catch the first episode below. His second episode premieres on Friday (October 16) at 5 p.m. CT.