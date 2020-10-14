‘Coming to America’ Sequel Could Be Headed To Amazon Streaming Platform

Originally scheduled to hit theaters in mid-December, Coming 2 America, the sequel to the classic Eddie Murphy comedy could be moving to the Amazon streaming platform.

The highly anticipated movie will see Murphy return as Prince Akeem who is set to be crowned as king while discovering that he has a son from Queens that he never knew about. But to honor his father’s dying wish to prepare his son to be the newly crowned prince, he must return to America once again. Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and KiKi Layne are set to star alongside Murphy.

While the deal for Coming 2 America has not reached a close, fans are already excited about what crazy adventure Prince Akeem will take them on this time.