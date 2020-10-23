Ty Dolla $ign Enlists Kanye West, Future, Nicki Minaj And More For His New Album

“ALBUM OUT NOW !!! #FEATURINGTYDOLLASIGN,” the singer announced via Instagram. PS — Please listen start to finish, no skips on the first listen!!PS — Please listen start to finish, no skips on the first listen!!”

After being featured on SZA’s “Hit Different,” last month, Ty Dolla $ign has dropped off his third studio album, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign. This marks his follow-up to 2017’s Beach House.

Clocking in at one hour, the 25-track album arrived on streaming platforms at midnight on Friday (Oct. 23). The album boasts a star-studded lineup featuring appearances from Kid Cudi, Post Malone, Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, Quavo, Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, Burna Boy, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, DJ Mustard, Jhené Aiko, Kehlani, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Musiq Soulchild, Tish Hyman, 6LACK, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex.

RELATED: Brandy And Ty Dolla $ign Perform New Song At The 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Ty Dolla $ign revealed the album during an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood in July. At the time, he had decided upon Dream House as the project’s title. In an Instagram post on October 14, announcing its release date, the 38-year-old singer revealed that he had renamed the album to Featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

“I’ve been blessed with the gift of collaborating. Not every artist can collaborate with another artist and have the final product be something incredible,” he explained. “My approach to music has always been about frequencies, emotions and energy. When I collaborate, whether it’s for my project or someone else’s, it’s always about marrying frequencies.”

He continued. “Everybody has their own side of ‘Ty Dolla $ign’ that they prefer: the go-to collaborator of all genres, the underrated king of R&B, the hitmaker of the often raunchy club banger, the multi-instrumentalist & producer. I decided to name my third studio album “Featuring Ty Dolla $ign” because there is truly something for everybody on this album. It features some of my most talented friends on some of the best music I’ve made in my career.”