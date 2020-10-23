Ty Dolla $ign Enlists Kanye West, Future, Nicki Minaj And More For His New Album

After being featured on SZA’s “Hit Different,” last month, Ty Dolla $ign has dropped off his third studio album, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign. This marks his follow-up to 2017’s Beach House.

“ALBUM OUT NOW !!! #FEATURINGTYDOLLASIGN,” the singer announced via Instagram. PS — Please listen start to finish, no skips on the first listen!!PS — Please listen start to finish, no skips on the first listen!!”

Clocking in at one hour, the 25-track album arrived on streaming platforms at midnight on Friday (Oct. 23). The album boasts a star-studded lineup featuring appearances from Kid Cudi, Post Malone, Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, Quavo, Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, Burna Boy, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, DJ Mustard, Jhené Aiko, Kehlani, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Musiq Soulchild, Tish Hyman, 6LACK, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex.

Ty Dolla $ign revealed the album during an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood in July. At the time, he had decided upon Dream House as the project’s title.  In an Instagram post on October 14, announcing its release date, the 38-year-old singer revealed that he had renamed the album to Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. 

“I’ve been blessed with the gift of collaborating. Not every artist can collaborate with another artist and have the final product be something incredible,” he explained.  “My approach to music has always been about frequencies, emotions and energy. When I collaborate, whether it’s for my project or someone else’s, it’s always about marrying frequencies.” 

He continued. “Everybody has their own side of ‘Ty Dolla $ign’ that they prefer: the go-to collaborator of all genres, the underrated king of R&B, the hitmaker of the often raunchy club banger, the multi-instrumentalist & producer. I decided to name my third studio album “Featuring Ty Dolla $ign” because there is truly something for everybody on this album. It features some of my most talented friends on some of the best music I’ve made in my career.”

“FEATURING TY DOLLA $IGN” THE ALBUM OUT EVERYWHERE OCTOBER 23. I’ve been blessed with the gift of collaborating. Not every artist can collaborate with another artist and have the final product be something incredible. Many people have said that when you see a song that says, “featuring Ty Dolla $ign,” you know it’s gonna be fire. As humbled as I am when I hear that, I can’t say I disagree. My approach to music has always been about frequencies, emotions and energy. When I collaborate, whether it’s for my project or someone else’s, it’s always about marrying frequencies. When I create a project and have artists featured on my songs, I don’t pick who the hottest artist is or what’s going to get the most streams, I choose which artist’s frequency is going to work best on the song. I use featured artists with the same precision that I would use any instrument. Everybody has their own side of ‘Ty Dolla $ign’ that they prefer: the go-to collaborator of all genres, the underrated king of R&B, the hitmaker of the often raunchy club banger, the multi-instrumentalist & producer. Sometimes, I even want to use my different frequencies on my own songs. I decided to name my third studio album “Featuring Ty Dolla $ign” because there is truly something for everybody on this album. It features some of my most talented friends, on some of the best music I’ve made in my career.

Check out reactions to his new album and stream it below.

